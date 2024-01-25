True Detective: Night Country: Matthew McConaughey appearing?

Is Matthew McConaughey going to appear on True Detective: Night Country at some point before the story is done? This has been a big theory out there for a while, largely because the story that has been told to date involving his late father Travis Cohle. Also, we know from season 1 that Rust has spent a great deal of time in Alaska, and he certainly understands the spiral symbology and the Tuttle family cult perhaps better than anyone else out there.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we can go ahead and note this: Just because Rust is indirectly mentioned does not mean that he is turning up. Also, just because he is executive producer alongside Woody Harrelson and Nic Pizzolatto does not mean that any of them are directly involved in the story.

In response to a question on Instagram this week, Pizzolatto (the chief creative voice behind the first three seasons of the show) indicated that “Matthew doesn’t show up, nor would he.” Is this an indication that he would not return as Rust without Nic’s direct involvement? You could easily argue that, just as we understand the criticism that is out there about this new season featuring elements of the first season without the original creator being involved.

With this being said, you can also argue that once a creation arrives out the world, it becomes so much bigger than your own singular idea. We personally don’t think that Night Country (which has been rather great so far) incorporating elements of season 1 takes away from the greatness of Pizzolatto’s original story, or the characters of Rust Cohle and Martin Hart. That world and that narrative still is successful on its own, and is very much a worthy re-watch — especially now, given what we have a chance to sit back and enjoy at this point.

