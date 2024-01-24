True Detective: Night Country episode 3: More on Tuttle United?

As we do get ourselves prepared for True Detective: Night Country episode 3 on HBO this weekend, do we need to discuss Tuttle United further?

Well, for starters, let’s at least go ahead and say this: There are reasons to keep them at the front of your mind.

Before we dive too much further, we should go ahead and issue another reminder of the connection between this company and season 1. If you watched the show’s origin story, then you know that the Tuttle family was powerful and had a lot of tentacles throughout the state of Louisiana. While Rust Cohle and Martin Hart were eventually able to locate Childress (the big bad and someone indoctrinated in part by the Tuttle cult), there are others within this family still out there. The fact that Tuttle United still exists is a reminder that their terrible legacy does continue to live on.

So where are things going to go when it comes to this company now? Well, we do at least think that Danvers and Navarro could look into them, but what they find at that point is going to be heavily dependent on how much everything from the first season was ultimately buried. Let’s just put it this way — there remain a lot of unanswered questions, given that it has been over ten years in the show’s timeline and beyond that, neither season 2 nor season 3 directly addressed things as much as some fans would have wanted.

Personally, we wouldn’t be shocked in the event that Raymond Clark, the man who seemingly killed both Annie K. and all of the scientists, was indoctrinated by the cult. Or, was he trying to break free of them by killing his colleagues? There is a lot to think about here…

What do you think we are going to see from Tuttle United moving forward on True Detective: Night Country, if anything?

