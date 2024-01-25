Death and Other Details season 1 episode 4: Two killers?

There is no denying that Death and Other Details on Hulu is about the murder mystery … but which one stands out the most?

What does make this show so interesting is that unlike some traditional whodunnits, there are two separate deaths over many years that drive the story forward. You have what happened to Imogene Scott’s mother when she was young; then, you have the death of Keith Trubisky a.k.a. Rufus’ assistant Danny aboard the ship. Both of these are incredibly important.

Now, here’s one of the questions that was really hammered home further in episode 3 — are we looking at two separate cases and two killers, or a single murderer across both? There are a lot of different ways to look at it right now.

The first thing that we really should note here is quite simple: There’s a real case to be made at this point that Rufus is right, and that we are dealing with two separate killers. However, is it a coincidence that someone else died the moment Imogene and Rufus reunited? That’s where things start to get a little bit complicated.

If there was a prevailing perspective that we have about all of this at present, it goes a little something like this: The two murders may be linked, but the murderers may not be the same person. There could be several people roped in on whatever happened in the past, and that could be shaping the present. After all, if we were to assume that the killer was the same person in both timelines, that would basically cause us to abandon just about every younger character as suspects and leave us with a small handful of people. Do we really want to do that?

What do you think we are going to see take place across Death and Other Details season 1 episode 4?

