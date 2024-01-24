Death and Other Details season 1 episode 4: Alexandra’s issue

One of the things that we know about Death and Other Details entering season 1 episode 4 is rather simple: Everyone has their own problems. With Imogene, she’s still haunted by the death of her daughter; meanwhile, when it comes to Rufus, he is still struggling when it comes to both that case and losing his partner in Danny.

Meanwhile, for the Governor Alexandra, a new problem has surfaced: What donor from her Super PAC wanted her to make peace between her and Keith? This is what prompted her to send over the cart, and within this cart likely was the tools used to kill him.

Ultimately, trying to piece all of this together at this point is somewhat complicated, given that whoever did this has to be somewhat aware of whatever contentious relationship was there. Also, they had to properly time all of this out. It feels like a meticulous plan, and something that could come about easily.

Does all of this mean that Alexandra is NOT the murderer?

Right now, it feels like she is innocent of that and yet, at the same time, who can say anything for sure? We can’t even rule out Tripp, who was in the room with Alexandra and in that sense, he had an alibi. He still could have been involved in the planning.

If there is one other person to watch right now, it has to be the Kingmaker Toby … just think about his name! This is a guy who knows a thing or two about power plays and communicating with a lot of people. If there’s anyone who could pull off an elaborate murder, it is probably him.

What do you think is going on with Alexandra on Death and Other Details?

