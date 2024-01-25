Criminal Record season 1 episode 5: Who holds the key?

As we try to get prepared for Criminal Record season 1 episode 5 on Apple TV+, should we be looking towards Mustafa? After all, he could be key to what’s going on here in regards to helping June Lenker uncover the truth.

So who is Mustafa? Once upon a time, he was Errol Mathis’ alibi; however, his failures when it comes to identification led to nothing with him sticking, and he was too afraid to come back and correct his mistake after the fact. He feared retaliation and yet, he may now be a missing link to answers. Why? A lot of it has to do with him still being in the country, despite what the police and/or others are aware.

Basically, what June may have in Mustafa at this point is someone who can open a door to suggest that Errol is not guilty, and this comes as we learned that multiple people (including Patrick!) already have ties to Daniel Hegarty. We do tend to think that if June can convince him to help, that may also be a significant boost in the effort to help Carla feel comfortable enough to come forward. She seems to be the Hayes Lane Caller, and yet remains too afraid of the person who attacked her being “protected” for her to say anything else.

Does all of this point to Carla’s attacker being in the police? That’s one possibility — or, at the very least, one of many that we could expect to see the show explore over time. The thing about Criminal Record in general is that it is taking a pretty multifaceted look at all the people involved, and we would be foolish to rule out any possibilities.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

