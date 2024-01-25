Family Law season 3 episode 3: Virgin River actress to guest

As you get yourselves prepared to see Family Law season 3 episode 3 over on The CW next week, do you want to learn a little more?

For starters, why not talk about things here when it comes to guest stars? Lynda Boyd of Virgin River fame is going to be appearing in a story that also has a really creative title of “It’s the End of the World As We Know It.” Is this show about to turn into some sort of post-apocalyptic environment? Probably not, but the title here is going to have a thing or two to do with what you see in the story.

For a few more details about what’s coming, go ahead and check out the full Family Law season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

Abby (Jewel Staite, “Firefly,” “The L.A. Complex”) represents an environmental activist whose devotion to the cause might cost him custody of his children. Meanwhile, an ill-advised meeting with old flame Crystal Steele (guest star Lynda Boyd “Virgin River) lands Harry (Victor Garber, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Alias”) in trouble with the Law Society. The episode was written by Ken Craw and directed by Jordan Canning (#303). Original airdate 1/31/2024.

How are the ratings?

Well, the premiere generated just over 330,000 live + same-day viewers, which is a smaller total that what we saw back in season 2 on average. Yet, at the same time we very much expect that we are going to see at least things stay steady for most of the rest of the show. This is a series that does have a pretty loyal audience, even if it is not necessarily a huge one. We know that The CW is looking to make shows like Family Law a staple in a lot of what they do — appealing to older viewers, and also producing stories that are going to prove worth watching week after week.

