Reacher season 3 spoilers: Maria Sten returning as Neagley

Just in case you wanted another reason to be excited to see Reacher season 3 on Prime Video, we tend to think we have it here.

Per a report from Variety, Maria Sten will be 100% coming back as Frances Neagley for the upcoming batch of episodes! While we were hopeful that this was going to be the case, we obviously wanted confirmation. She’s one of the characters (beyond Jack Reacher of course) who is most prominent throughout the Lee Child books. She understands Reacher better than almost anyone, and she is the sort of person who can operate in just about any environment.

As for what else we can say about this season (which is currently in production in Toronto), we should note that it is based on the book Persuader. This is the seventh book in the series written by Child, and the synopsis for what lies ahead goes as follows:

Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past.

To us, the most interesting part of this season is going to be seeing how such a larger-than-life figure is going to be able to go undercover. Just how possible, unless you are in an environment where no one will ever recognize you?

Above all else, we are really just hoping that this upcoming season serves as a great time, and comes as an opportunity for us to continue to see the show try new things! We know that season 2 felt a little bit more like an ensemble show thanks to Dixon and O’Donnell having big roles, but we could be going back here to something that feels a tad more similar to season 1 — with some added elements, of course.

