Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 1/24/23?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about its two sister shows in Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? Given that they all recently came back from a long time off the air, we’d love nothing more than to have them back around.

As for whether or not that’s happening … why not go ahead and share some good news! All three series are going to be around in just a matter of hours, and hopefully are going to deliver some stories that keep people very-much engaged within this world.

Want to get a few more details about all three episodes you’re about to see? We have no intention of keeping you waiting! Go ahead and take a look below…

Chicago Med season 9 episode 2, “This Town Ain’t Be Enough for the Both of Us” – 01/24/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : A woman from Archer’s past returns and threatens his transplant surgery. Crockett clashes with Med’s new eager first-year resident. Charles works to repair his relationship with Ripley. TV-14

(Can we just say that this has to be one of the most fun titles that we’ve seen within the world of this franchise?)

Chicago Fire season 12 episode 2, “Call Me McHolland” – 01/24/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Mouch sets out to change his legacy and nickname. Ritter pushes Herrmann to see a doctor. Brett searches for the perfect wedding venue. TV-14

Chicago PD season 11 episode 2, “Retread” – 01/24/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ruzek gets mixed up in a case after a late-night poker game is raided. Afraid of becoming his father, Ruzek struggles to stand down and allow Intelligence to carry out the investigation while he remains on leave. TV-14

Beyond these episodes tonight, rest assured that there are more coming in subsequent weeks! While we are eventually going to get to a point where these shows are all on hiatus so that production can catch up, we aren’t there yet — and there are 13 episodes across the board for each show.

