Celebrity Jeopardy finale: Did Lisa Ann Walter or Katie Nolan win?

Tonight’s Celebrity Jeopardy season 2 finale contained a lot of big moments, but also a good final three with Mo Rocco, Lisa Ann Walter, and Katie Nolan. So, who actually won? That’s a subject we’re happy to get more into now!

Let us start off here, of course, by noting that this remains one of our favorite celebrity versions of any show ever. After all, everyone feels pretty darn happy to be here, there’s legitimate competition, and it is such a classic game that everyone knows.

Yet, there is only one person who can end up being the champ at the end of the day here — and that’s where the honors go to Walter. The Abbott Elementary star managed to overtake the newscaster and sports-TV star, and did it in pretty decisive fashion. Ironically, the episode that ended up actually being the hardest for Walter was her very first showdown at the start of the season.

Honestly, there isn’t that much more to say here at the moment, but of course we do think it’d be fun to continue to see these celebrity champions be a larger part of the Jeopardy! ecosystem. That is, after all, one of the great things about this show for the most part, given that it allows for this large ecosystem of people who can remain with the community of the show for an extremely long span of time.

Now, while there may not be all that much confirmation that there is going to be at season 3 down the road, let’s just go ahead and say this: Doesn’t this feel like a foregone conclusion? Given how successful the show’s ratings have been and also the potential for casting great stars, we certainly think that there is a chance we could be seeing more of it down the road.

