Death and Other Details season 1 episode 4: Leila and Jules?

As we prepare to see Death and Other Details season 1 episode 4 next week on Hulu, clearly there is even more content to discuss! After all, we have to wonder if some of Jules’ recent solo actions about the ship are actually just a part of a duet.

Think for a moment about what we saw with Leila throughout this past episode. While she has appeared to be relatively quiet and extremely paranoid through the start of the season, is this all to hide some sort of larger secret? You can easily make that argument now, as we also saw her grab a knife, a rope, and some various other odds and ends before disappearing. Eventually, Imogene realizes that she can use her earring to open a secret compartment … but finds Jules inside.

At this point, it feels pretty clear that Jules and Leila may be working together, but why? They may be investigating something on their own, or potentially they are plotting out their own unique heist. Both parties got on board the ship in a rather interesting means, with Jules being discovered by Sunil back in London — how was he vetted? Meanwhile, Leila’s presence is tied to her relationship with Anna, and we wonder if she has used her ailment to somewhat excuse her absences and/or her behavior. These are things that, at least for now, we are left to wonder.

While we do not think that Death and Other Details episode 4 is going to give us some closure when it comes to what happened with Keith a.k.a. Danny, we do believe we’ll learn the truth about Jules. After all, how else do you explain all this away? They may not be murderers, but these two are certainly up to something.

