Is Found new tonight on NBC? More season 2 hopes

Is Found new tonight on NBC? After the end of this past episode, you should want nothing more than some big answers! Take, for starters, this: What is going to happen when it comes to Lacey? Is Sir about to kill her?

Well, consider this: If he does that, it feels almost impossible that he will ever win over Gabi again. This is one of many reasons why we have a hard time seeing it happening. There may be another twist coming and for now, we’d say to prepare yourselves for just about anything.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to burst through here with sharing some unfortunate news: There is no new Found on the air tonight. Instead, we’re going to be waiting until at least the fall to see what’s next! Last week was the season 1 finale, and the only good news we can share is that a season 2 was confirmed a good while ago. Not only that, but it is going to be 22 episodes! That means that there are going to be plenty of chances to see things evolve, shift, and change — plus also probably new characters and complications.

At the end of the day, the biggest question that we have for Found is a simple one: How long can you keep Gabi and Sir circling one another? They have a complicated dynamic, but it’s also one that is rooted in an abuse of power and a lot of trauma. It’s a very specific, complicated back and forth and it’s hard to imagine Shanola Hampton’s character finding happiness with him around.

Hopefully, at some point this summer we’re going to have a little bit more news on a premiere date — more specifics could come in the months that come after that.

