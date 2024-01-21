Found season 2: When does filming begin?

Now that we have made it to the end of season 1, why not go ahead and discuss Found season 2? Let’s start, first and foremost, with a chat about filming. When is it actually going to kick off here?

Typically, we know that the trend for major network show is for programs to start things off at some point from June until August. However, that is not actually going to be what happens here! Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in a postmortem of the finale, star Shanola Hampton confirms that sooner rather than later, the cameras will start rolling on the latest batch of episodes:

The first week of March, we’ll be back in production. We shoot in Atlanta, and I’ll be doing the mommy thing again where I fly home every weekend to Los Angeles to be with my kids. That’s probably the toughest part about what I’m doing, but I’m excited to get back to it.

In addition to accumulating a lot of air miles, Hampton will get a lot of opportunities in season 2 to dive into the emotional depths of Gabi, including the relationships with all the people in her life. For those who are not aware, the second season of Found is going to run for 22 episodes, a significant step forward from season 1. This is a pretty clear sign of the faith the folks at NBC have in this show, and they have it for a good reason for it thanks to the overall performance of season 1 (especially once you factor in DVR / streaming), plus all of the buzz that the show has received over on social media. We’re not sure what the expectations were for it this fall, especially when it was unable to be fully promoted during the SAG-AFTRA strike. In the end, though, it feels a lot like the series was able to surge past them.

Fingers crossed that season 2 starts up this fall. Until then, it is going to be a pretty darn difficult wait.

