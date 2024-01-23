Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 3 run time: What to expect

This weekend, you are absolutely going to have a chance to see Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 3 arrive on AMC — consider this a chance to see the story escalate! There are so many questions that we are desperate to get answers to at present, whether it be the whereabouts of Philippe to how the mysterious boy (currently hiding at Marguerite’s) is so essential to the story — and seemingly tied to the deaths of the nuns at the convent.

A story this epic certainly deserves plenty of time to tell its central story … so what are we going to get insofar as runtime goes?

Well, the good news is that when you factor in commercials, you will be getting something that runs a little over an hour. Right now AMC has scheduled the latest Monsieur Spade at 70 minutes — if you have not seen the synopsis yet, you can do so below:

Spade (Clive Owen, Closer, Children of Men) searches for answers regarding the mysterious young boy that everyone seems to be looking for. Samir takes him into hiding, but no one knows what to make of his incessant writing. Spade gets a call from the elusive Philippe.

The unfortunate thing here remains that there are only six episodes this season, and consider this a case where we wish we had so much more. Yet, we do think the intention from Scott Frank here was to tell a Sam Spade story with a defined beginning, middle, and end.

Is there still a chance at a season 2? We’re still hoping for it and yet, nothing is confirmed. It really just comes down to if there is another idea, but we do think that Owen would be keen to step into Spade’s shoes again.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

