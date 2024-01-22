Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 3: The mysterious boy…

As we prepare to see Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 3 on AMC and AMC+ this weekend, a young boy has to be center stage … right?

Well, for more evidence of this, all you have to do is look at what transpired at the end of episode 2. Within this episode, we ended up learning that the boy is seemingly key to what happened at the convent with all of the nuns being murdered. One of the nuns in Angelique was connected in some way to Philippe … as was this child. The boy is now hiding at Marguerite and Jean-Pierre’s, but how did he know to go there?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more MONSIEUR SPADE videos!

We suppose that entering episode 3 of the Clive Owen series, the reasoning behind the kid’s whereabouts is the first thing we really want some sort of answer to. On the other side of that, we suppose that you can start to tackle a few other important topics as well. Take, for starters, whether the monk at the convent was hired by someone else. Given that they were stabbed by Teresa, you wouldn’t think they would be hard to find. Then again, they may also be out of town at this point. Given that the monk does not appear to be anyone we’ve met before on the series, we prefer to think of them as a hired gun. Personally, our hope for the show is that whoever is responsible for this whole mystery, the mysterious boy included, is someone we’ve already met.

Who are the top suspects?

If money is involved here, we can’t rule out Marguerite given what we’ve seen with her business so far. She also seemed to fit the figure of the motorcyclist in episode 2. We also still cannot rule out George, who is lingering around for some reason that remains difficult to discern. Is he really content with just hanging around and painting?

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering Monsieur Spade episode 3 right now?

What do you most want to see entering Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







