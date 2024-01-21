Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 3 preview: A missing piece

Next week on AMC and AMC+ you are going to have a chance to see Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 3 arrive. So what lies ahead here?

Well, the simple answer that we can give you is “a lot of different things,” but here is where we can dive a little bit deeper. Remember that boy that was referenced in the trailer following the premiere? They continue to be essential to understanding what happened to the nuns. Sam will be doing whatever he can in order to track him down, but here’s the unfortunate thing: He may not be the only personal desperate to find them. Things are about to get so much more complicated. There may be answers coming eventually, but we don’t believe that we are there as of yet.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more MONSIEUR SPADE videos!

To get a few more details here about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

Spade (Clive Owen, Closer, Children of Men) searches for answers regarding the mysterious young boy that everyone seems to be looking for. Samir takes him into hiding, but no one knows what to make of his incessant writing. Spade gets a call from the elusive Philippe.

The toughest thing to accept when it comes to a show like this is rather simple, as we are already a significant chunk into the story. Why is this show so short? Well, stories that are around six or eight episodes are becoming more and more familiar within the TV world, especially since it involves a defined beginning, middle, and end. Our hope is that we’ll have a satisfying conclusion at the end of this story, and who knows just where things will lead after that? It could be fun to see it play out here…

Related – Check out some of the latest from Monsieur Spade star Clive Owen!

What do you most want to see moving into Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







