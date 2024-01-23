The Bachelor premiere: Did sisters Lauren, Allison advance?

We knew entering The Bachelor premiere that there was potential for absolute chaos with Joey having sisters Lauren and Allison. At first, the two claimed that they weren’t going to see anything about it … and then they made a huge deal over it. The reaction? Nobody really seemed to care.

Then, came the thing that we were more surprised about than anything: The fact that Joey actually kept both of these women around! How did we not see this coming? Why did he decide to do this? We wish there was an easy answer to this, other than that the producers may have encouraged it. We can’t imagine that he or anyone else is going to think this is a good idea. It could be messy and really competitive — what if one of them gets a hometown date? What if both of them do?

Still, after the episode, we do tend to think that this twist for The Bachelor is a little bit gimmicky and not something that we’ll be talking or thinking about too long into the future. We just have a hard time seeing it, especially since most twists tend to die out after week two or week three. Could they both be in Paradise, if we have another season of Paradise? That’s at least something that feels possible.

For the time being, we’ll at least say that Joey is a likable lead and he does seem to have some favorites already. Daisy feels like a serious contender, and we also do feel like Lea is kind but also perhaps too pure for this world. She got the first impression rose, but what will that really mean at the end of the day? That’s the sort of thing we’ll have to take a wait and see approach on for now.

Related – See our take on the first impression rose

What did you think about the events of The Bachelor premiere, including Joey keeping the sisters?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates coming soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







