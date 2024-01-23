The Bachelor: Lea Cayanan gets Joey’s First Impression Rose!

The Bachelor is one of those shows were first impressions matter, and that was especially the case here with Joey Graziadei! The first impression rose gives someone the opportunity to getting to jump ahead to the next episode, but it’s also meaningful in another way: This is a chance to really show that you and Joey have something special from the get-go.

Can it be both a blessing and a curse? Sure, mostly because it can come with its own fair share of pressure, as well as people who start to look towards you as a contender. Enter Lea Cayanan.

One of the things that was so interesting about Lea from the start is that she had a built-in advantage thanks to the letter she received at the most-recent After the Final Rose. That did not guarantee safety, but it did give her the opportunity to take someone else’s date over the course of the season. Lea didn’t want that — instead, she wanted to be able to have her own date and be chosen by Joey. With that, she decided that she did not want the card, and that was reason enough for Joey to want to give her something in return via the First Impression Rose.

Of course, we really just hope that Lea actually does make it fairly far after this because otherwise, isn’t this somewhat of a bummer that you didn’t get a date at all? Well, our feeling tends to be that if Joey really sees a future with you, he is going to work really hard in order to make it happen. These shows can just be somewhat of a crapshoot when it comes to this sort of thing, so that is the advice that we would hand over to her if the show was happening in real time.

