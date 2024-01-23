Jeopardy!: Ken Jennings on The Curse star Emma Stone’s interest

There are few stories related to celebrities and game shows that delight us as much as the one regarding Emma Stone and Jeopardy! — could the star of The Curse actually take part as a contestant down the road?

Recently, Stone indicated that she auditions for the show every year by taking the test, but that she’s yet to receive an invite. She isn’t interested in doing the celebrity version — she clearly wants to compete against everyone else. To us personally, there is absolutely something hilarious about the idea. Can you imagine facing off in this game versus the Oscar winner? Wouldn’t that be intimidating?

Speaking on Live! with Kelly and Mark this week, show host Ken Jennings did himself note that it would be great to have Stone on board, and she certainly has the on-camera experience to do it. However, he also indicated that to get on the regular version of the show, she would need to pass the test like everyone else. There are no shortcuts to being a regular contestant!

Of course, this very idea does send us down a really random and super-funny rabbit hole where we find ourselves wondering a lot of different things. Take, for example, what’s going to happen in the event that Stone starts to go on a ten-episode winning streak? Is she going to have to delay a movie because she’s too busy dominating on a game show? We realize that there is no guarantee that she would be awesome, but these are the sorts of things that we’re actively thinking about right now, mostly because it’s hard not to.

As for Stone’s show The Curse, it does seem to be done after a single season on the air, even if it would be great to see more at some point down the road.

