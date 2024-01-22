Apples Never Fall premiere date, teaser, & Big Little Lies ties

If you have adaptations of Liane Moriarty’s work on TV so far, there’s a good chance you will love Apples Never Fall today.

On Thursday, March 14, the latest project from the Big Little Lies author is going to be on Peacock, and over its seven episodes, of course you are going to have a chance to see plenty of drama and mystery — also, a great cast! You’ve got both Annette Bening and also Alison Brie and just on the basis of that alone, it is easy to see why the streaming service would want this.

To get a little more information on what this show will be about, just take a look at the logline:

Based on Liane Moriarty’s New York Times bestselling novel, Apples Never Fall centers on the seemingly picture-perfect Delaney family. Former tennis coaches Stan (Sam Neill) and Joy (Annette Bening) have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. While they look forward to spending time with their four adult children (Alison Brie, Jake Lacy, Conor Merrigan-Turner, Essie Randles), everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan’s door, bringing the excitement they’ve been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ so-called perfect marriage as their family’s darkest secrets begin to surface.

You can see the full teaser for Apples Never Fall over at the link here, and we are cautiously optimistic it can help to get Peacock even further on the map with acclaimed dramas. Sure, they’ve had some, but we do think they are still looking for a huge, commercial splash similar to what Hulu had with The Handmaid’s Tale.

If there is one thing that we’re concerned about at the moment, it is simply this: Why release all the episodes at once? What does that really get you, as opposed to being in the conversation for weeks?

What are you most excited to see moving into Apples Never Fall over on Peacock?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

