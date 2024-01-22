Chicago Fire season 12 episode 2 spoilers: Meet Derrick Gibson

When Chicago Fire season 12 episode 2 airs on NBC a little later this week, we’re going to have a chance to meet Derrick Gibson. Want to learn more about him now?

Well, we should start things off here by noting that this is the character played by Rome Flynn, but there is a chance of name here from when you first heard about him. (Originally, this character was going to be named Jake Gibson, and we’re honestly glad that it’s different now — it was too close to Jack Gibson on Station 19.)

Anyhow, showrunner Andrea Newman notes to TV Insider now that with this name, the show gives “homage to our amazing creator Derek [Haas] … He’s played by Rome Flynn, incredibly magnetic actor and character, and he’ll have a big hero moment in [Episode 2] and that will make Kidd say, ‘That’s my guy. He’s coming onto Truck with me.’ And then we’ll get to peel back a bunch of layers on him.” As with all characters who tend to be introduced with the Chicago Fire world, we would not be altogether shocked if he is a little standoffish at times. However, the more that you get to know him, the more it becomes clear that there is a lot of other stuff going on here in general.

One person who may be able to bond with Gibson pretty early on? Think Carver, given the fact that he knows a thing or two about being on the outside looking in. This is a guy who was a newcomer at Firehouse 51 not that long ago and while it may be a friendly place to work, at the same time it can be a little intimidating. It’s a pretty difficult metaphorical nut to crack here, so we’ll see where the journey takes him.

Given that Gallo IS gone from the firehouse now, we do think the crew needs new blood. We’ll just have to wait and see how things work.

