AGT: Fantasy League video: Musa Motha does inspiring dance

Tonight on NBC, you are going to see the latest AGT: Fantasy League episode emerge — want to learn more? Musa Motha is the latest contestant to come to the stage, and let’s just say that he delivers an incredible routine like you have not seen before.

The South African performer previously made waves on Britain’s Got Talent, but viewers in America may not know as much about his story. Despite facing struggles including the amputation of his leg (due to a form of bone cancer), he still decide to push forward and pursue a dream — being one of the best dancers in the world. What he does is moving and remarkable, as he is able to tell stories with his routines.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see what he brings to the table on the Fantasy League stage and after watching this, it is hard to imagine a scenario where he does not end up advancing to the next stage. He brings just about everything you would want from a contestant, and it also reiterates something that we have seen Simon Cowell himself say a number of times in the past: Stories do matter. We know that it is easy to be cynical and say that someone on this show benefits from having a particular backstory that causes viewers to want to root for them. However, that’s also the point. In life, we are connected to those who inspire us. We want to support them. Further why would it not be the same for Musa Motha or any other inspirational act on this competition?

Remember now that there are multiple acts who are going to have a chance to advance to the end of the competition, and we will just have to wait and see precisely what the future holds. For now, we’re pretty darn excited by the lineup we’ve had so far this season!

