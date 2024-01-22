AGT: Fantasy League video: Aidan Bryant returns!

Just one year after his victory on America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, Aidan Bryant is going to be appearing on AGT: Fantasy League tomorrow night. Can he replicate a lot of his recent success?

First and foremost, we understand why Bryant would be in demand on this show. He’s one of the best aerialists that the series has ever had, and beyond that he’s got this great backstory as a young, self-taught acrobat who has shown a lot of versatility.

So what is the biggest challenge that he is going to face in this season? That’s not too complicated a thing to answer, as he really is in competition with himself just as much as he is the other contestants. It is rather similar to what we’ve seen from Kodi Lee and V.Unbeatable already this season. Anytime you come back to this competition after previously winning, everyone is going to inevitably expect that much more from you. The best thing that you can do is find a way in order to surprise! You want to give people some of what people loved about you, but also bring something different.

If you head over to Gold Derby, you can see a short preview now for Aidan’s next performance. This is one where he does bring out a lot of what you would expect from him as a performer, whether it be some great tricks and of course some cool visuals. It’s not just about the athletic prowess here; it is about the artistry and working to send some sort of message through what you do.

The cool thing about AGT: Fantasy League in particular is that the show is allowing multiple contestants to move forward beyond just Golden Buzzers. Even if Aidan isn’t the favorite of every single person in the crowd, he still has a shot to advance.

