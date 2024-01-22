Death and Other Details season 1 episode 3 video: Sunil’s safe

As we prepare to check out Death and Other Details season 1 episode 3 coming in just a matter of hours, why not discuss a safe? Or, to be more specific, one that could carry with it some valuable information all about the case at hand?

Well, the latest sneak preview for the episode tonight at TV Insider raises all sorts of interesting new questions, especially since Imogene Scott is desperate enough to try to break into Sunil’s safe … only to then be caught by Sunil and Teddy both.

So what is so important in there? Well, the simplest answer is that this information may help to explain the state of things regarding the business deal with Collier Mills and the Chuns, which seems to be at the center of the entire murder case that is going on here. If some answers can surface about that, it is certainly possible that we’ll have more information on the overall matter at hand. Is there something about this deal that is making someone desperate for it not to happen? If you are Anna, for example, you know that you are the heir apparent to the Collier Mills fortune. If you think is bad, would you murder someone on the ship, knowing that it would make the Chuns angry? Why then Keith?

At this point, we are still firmly in a spot on Death and Other Details where there are more questions than answers and admittedly, we could be in that spot for a good while. The best thing that we can do, at least for now, is simply enough the ride and be surprised at whatever twists and turns await us further.

