Death and Other Details season 1 episode 3 preview: New clues?

Tonight on Hulu, you are going to have a chance to see Death and Other Details season 1 episode 3 arrive. As we prepare, do you want more clues all about what lies ahead?

Well, for starters, we should go ahead and start here by setting the table if you want a quick catch-up. The victim at the heart of this season is none other than Keith Trubisky a.k.a. Danny, the longtime assistant of Rufus Cotesworth, the so-called World’s Greatest Detective who still has not been able to solve the murder of Imogene Scott’s mother. Was Keith killed to protect a valuable secret, or was he up to something that nobody knows a lot about?

At the moment, there are a handful of suspects to be war of, especially when it comes to Anna (who is set to inherit her parents company), plus said parents and even Anna’s wife Leila, who seems to be suffering from some sort of unknown ailment. Meanwhile, you also have to remember some people here including Jules are clearly not sharing the full story as to what’s going on here.

If you head over here to the official Instagram Stories for the show, you can at least get now a new handful of clues entering the third episode of the season. What are they? Well, we do think that alibis are going to becoming that much more important, but also so could the real nature of the business deals between the powerful families at the heart of this show. It is certainly possible that Keith’s death had nothing to do at all with what happened to Imogene’s daughter many years ago, but it makes a certain element of sense that she would end up trying to think about things that way. All things considered, how can she not?

What do you most want to see entering Death and Other Details season 1 episode 3 on Hulu?

