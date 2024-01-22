Quantum Leap season 2 filming almost over, says star

As we await the return of Quantum Leap season 2 with new episodes later this month, isn’t it great to have filming news? We tend to think so!

With that, we are pleased to report that while production is not 100% over on the time-travel series as of yet, we are inching closer to that point. In a post on Instagram, Caitlin Bassett (who plays Addison on the show) confirmed the “bittersweet” news that this is the final week of production on the series, at least for now. There is still a chance that a Quantum Leap season 3 happens down the road, but we have to wait and see on that since there are a number of different components that weight heavily into what gets decided here.

For now, we just know that we are ready to get the show back, especially when you think for a moment about where things left off at the end of last year. It seems as though Tom may have actually figured out a way in which to ensure that Ben can find his way back home, but actually implementing it may not be easy. Meanwhile, Ben now finds himself in a complicated spot where he seems to have real feelings for Hannah Carson and the more that he leaps, the better chance he has of seeing her again.

While Hannah may not be a time-traveler herself, we have a hard time thinking that she’ll have some sort of minimal role before the series comes to a close. One way or another, she’s going to have a significant part to play and we’re looking forward to seeing that explored.

Let’s just hope for some answers — otherwise, there is a chance that the show does end up with some sort of devastating cliffhanger at the tail end of it.

