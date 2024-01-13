Quantum Leap season 2 episode 9: When to expect more info

Late Friday, it was announced that we finally have a Quantum Leap season 2 episode 9 return date! The time-travel drama is officially coming back now on Tuesday, January 30, and in a brand-new timeslot in 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. This is sooner than we even expected, given how long it’s taken to get some insight on whatever the future could hold.

Now that we have some sort of precise return date here for the series, why not go ahead and get to the next question? By that, we’re of course talking about when we could get a few more details about what the next story is going to look like. We assume that it’s going to be a big one, especially when you consider that there now appears to be a way to bring Ben Song home.

Luckily, we don’t think that we will be stuck waiting for too much longer. Over the course of the next several days, we presume that a little bit more information is going to come out and as we move forward, things are about to become all the more interesting. Hannah Carson will likely have an important role in the end of the season, given that Eliza Taylor is now a series regular. Her ultimate purpose here, though, remains somewhat of a mystery. The same goes for what the team is going to be able to do in their quest to bring Ben home.

Will we get answers to everything this season? That remains an entirely different question and at this point, we’d honestly be surprised if that happens. It feels instead like it is pretty darn likely that there are going to be a few things that we stay in the dark about even when season 2 is over. After all, aren’t they going to fight for a season 3?

