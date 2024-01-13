Quantum Leap season 2 episode 9 return date confirmed!

For everyone out there hoping for good news on Quantum Leap season 2 episode 9 early on this year, commence your celebration.

Per a report coming in today via Deadline, the plan is for us to see the Raymond Lee series back on the air on Tuesday, January 30 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, effectively taking over the timeslot that is currently held by Found. There are still five episodes to come this season, and the last two are going to air back-to-back on February 20.

If you need a quick refresher on what happened at the end of last year, it seemed as though Tom had uncovered a way for Ben Song to potentially return home, something that for a good while this season was not even on the forefront. Now, how will this opportunity develop? Could it actually happen? Oddly, the biggest question we have right now is what exactly Ben wants to do when it comes to potentially heading back to his own time.

Through the past several weeks, we have seen the beginnings of this epic romance between himself and Hannah Carson across multiple timelines. She has accepted that she will only get to see him occasionally, and in different forms. Their relationship is clearly different from any other that exists, and if he does go back to his own time, that radically changes any chance that he’d get to see her. (Mathematically, it could be possible she is still around, albeit unlikely.)

One of the more interesting theories that we have at present is that due to his own actions in the past, we are going to see Hannah actually be someone who really kicks off a Quantum Leap program within her own time, a way to try to make it that she can see him again. We’ll have to wait and see what exactly transpires!

