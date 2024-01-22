Law & Order: SVU season 25: Raul Esparza on Benson, Barba

As we prepare ourselves for more Law & Order: SVU season 25 on NBC, why not discuss Benson and Barba more? We’ve already reported that Raul Esparza seems to be open to coming back provided that the right story is there, and we continue to hope that it is.

We know that there have been a lot of prosecutors on the show over the years, but what makes Barba special is that he’s worked the case from both sides. He understands things backwards and forwards, and we certainly imagine that there’s a lot that can be mined from seeing him and Benson around each other still.

Just in case you wanted yet another reason to be excited about a possible return, here is some of what Esparza had to say per TVLine while at the recent season 25 event:

“Oh, I think he thinks about [Olivia] all the time. I think she changed him fundamentally as he also changed her … They are completely symbiotic as characters. Again, that wasn’t something that we necessarily knew would happen but began to happen because it happened between Mariska [Hargitay] and myself.”

We know that there has been a lot of pain there between Benson and Barba over the past few years, but we also know there is a lot of love. In order to feel hurt, you have to feel something else first. Esparza has other projects and we know that this is a shortened season, but we’re going to continue to keep him on our radar. He’s one of many great potential guest stars who populate this world, and you know that we’re going to get a real acting masterclass any time that he turns up.

For now, the next new SVU episode arrives on Thursday night.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

