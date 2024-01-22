Chicago Med season 9 episode 2 promo: Archer’s transplant

As you prepare to see Chicago Med season 9 episode 2 on NBC this Wednesday, what can be said about Archer’s transplant?

Based on the promo for this upcoming episode, there could be an unexpected snag that keeps it from happening with Steven Weber’s character. His ex is going to show up out of the blue, and asking some pretty serious questions. Who is he to ask for a kidney, especially after everything that has transpired in the past? She thinks that he hasn’t been there for his son and because of that, everything that is happening now is out of mere selfishness.

Is there going to be a resolution for this story within the episode? We sure hope so, and mostly for one simple reason: The longer Archer goes without a transplant, the more dangerous things stand to become for him. Given his profession, it certainly stands to reason that he understands this better than just about anyone. We do tend to think that this show will push, luckily, to have things tied together one way or another. Even though Chicago Med does have its fair share of arcs here and there, it is also a procedural in relative terms. They want a good chunk of their stories to stand on their own, and we do also tend to think that is going to be the case in a shorter season like this.

If you want to view the full promo for what lies ahead, you can do this now over here. Rest assured that there are going to be a lot of other stories going on within this hour separate for Archer, and we tend to think that there will also be more opportunities to learn about Ripley. Luke Mitchell’s character may still be relatively new to this world, but we do think the writers are going to work hard to find other ways to include him in the narrative.

