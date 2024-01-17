Chicago Med season 9 episode 2 spoilers: Archer’s past is back

After the premiere of Chicago Med season 9 tonight on NBC, do you want to learn more about what is ahead in episode 2? Well, it is hard to blame you! This show is kicking off some arcs tonight that they are going to keep at for at least the immediate future.

So, what is one of the biggest ones? Let’s just say that it has a good bit to do with the situation here with Dr. Dean Archer and his transplant surgery. We know that this is something that is open to him now in a way that it wasn’t at the end of season 8. While he could be making a few steps forward over the course of this episode, something is coming that could cause him to take some steps back. Go ahead and blame that on his past.

To learn a little more about that, but then also what is happening with Dr. Charles and hospital newcomer Dr. Ripley, take a look at the Chicago Med season 9 episode 2 synopsis below:

A woman from Archer’s past returns and threatens his transplant surgery; Marcel clashes with Med’s new eager first-year resident; Charles works to repair his relationship with Ripley.

We don’t exactly think that the show is going to be giving us a lot of different twists and turns ahead, but the question here is what they will look like. We hope that this will be an interesting and dramatic season that stands out from all the rest, but it’s important to note here that there are only thirteen episodes planned for the season. Because of that, things are going to have to move quickly from start to finish here, as there is no other way that things are going to be able to really work.

