All Creatures Great and Small season 4 episode 4: The illness…

As we get ourselves more prepared to see All Creatures Great and Small season 4 episode 4 on PBS next week, do you want more details?

At this point in this particular show’s run, we do think that we have figured out a rhythm to how it is that the producers do things. Every episode allows us for some chances to see the show evolve and change, but also struggles that could impact both humans and the rest of the episodes. For this one in particular, there is a threat that something quite devastating could be coming courtesy of an illness, one that could have far-reaching implications on the herd at large.

Want to get a few more details all about what the show will be giving us moving forward? Then go ahead and check out the full All Creatures Great and Small season 4 episode 4 synopsis:

Following a visit to the Crabtree’s Farm, Carmody is challenged with learning how to be a vet outside of his books. The new farmers have a worrying illness amongst their herd and James wants to help them in any way he can. Helen rallies the community to help the newcomers whilst she waits for some personal news.

How many stories are left after this one?

Let’s just say that there are a few and with that, you can view this particular installment as the halfway point in the season — something that is quite difficult to take. Why do seasons of these shows in general after to be so short? It’s rough, largely because we’d love to live in this world and see these characters for a little while longer. After all, these shows represent escapism in a way that most quality British shows do.

If you do love the show, the biggest piece of advice that we can share is spread the word to your friends and family! For now, it has not be renewed for anything more.

