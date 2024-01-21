Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 3: Where is Philippe?

As we do prepare ourselves to see Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 3 on AMC next week, there are so many things to consider. What is a big one? Well, let’s think in rather simple terms here: Trying to figure out there whereabouts of Philippe. After all, isn’t it clear at this point just how important this character is to the overall arc of this story?

The first thing we want to understand about this character is his true present-day nature. We know that he has a history with Brigid, who you may know thanks to The Maltese Falcon. Meanwhile, we also know that Sam Spade does not have an altogether positive opinion of him. To be quite frank here, he considers him to be scum of the Earth.

What we need to see right now is quite simple: A better understanding of who this character truly is and not just that, where they actually are! Both of these things are important. Spade may be a brilliant crime-solver, but we do think that his feelings may be clouded due to the past. If Philippe is actually responsible for the death of the nuns, would he really have hired someone who would threaten his own daughter in Teresa? We have a hard time doing that. We could see that his actions have created a massive mess, and that someone else is killing and/or doing whatever they can to tie up some loose ends. For the time being, this at least feels like a viable reason for what is happening.

Who to watch out for

Beyond just Philippe, we do think that there is going to be a lot more story when it comes to George and, perhaps, George’s mother. It was pointed out in episode 2 that his mother has a history with Philippe. We also would not be shocked if George here is a spy, mostly because he’s always around for key conversations. He tends to think that he’s got a great cover in being a painter, which he is legitimately good at, and it may help in order to help him cover his tracks.

