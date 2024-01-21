Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 2: Who was shooting at Spade?

As we find ourselves still reeling from the events of Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 2, we once again have a lot to think about.

So, why not start with a discussion about Spade himself? Over the course of the episode, we saw his life in danger as he and Teresa were shot at by someone on a motorcycle. Neither one of them was hurt … but were they ever meant to be hurt at all? That’s one thing you have to wonder for now.

If you do closely examine the shooter here, they were someone of a slender build, meaning that it could have been someone like Marguerite or even the painter George, who seems to be around constantly for some unknown reason. Spade was not driving fast, so easily they could have caught up to them … or at least tried to finish the job. This leads us to think that these gunshots may have been a warning to stop investigating … or else.

What do we know about the killer right now?

That’s complicated. We saw the face of the monk who shot all of the nuns in the midst of a prayer, but the motive remains unclear. Our sentiment is that they may be a hired gun, and the whole objective here seems to be finding that young boy who was MIA at the convent. Instead, he was found at Marguerite’s near the end of the episode.

Is all of this tied to Philippe? We do think there is a good chance and yet, at the same time, it is really far too early to tell. All we know is that he is one of the characters we most need to see. After all, Spade seems to have a pretty specific opinion of him — is that based in reality, or just emotion based a little bit more on his past?

The best thing about this installment, at least right now, is quite clear: There is so much that we have to think about and consider.

What did you think about Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 2?

Who do you think is actually responsible for these murders? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

