Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, 1/21/2023?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? There is certainly enough content to merit an episode, especially with the election cycle getting more and more into high gear. The Iowa caucus has already taken place, and we have the New Hampshire primary right around the corner.

Unfortunately, you’re not going to have a chance to see Oliver talk about these things (or anything else, for that matter) on his late-night show at any point in the near future. This is because the series remains on its long between-seasons break, which is technically shorter this year than in past seasons because of the WGA strike changing around the schedule in 2023.

So when is the show going to be coming back? Well, let’s just say that the plan is to bring it back on Sunday, February 18; in other words, a good week after the Super Bowl. This is around the show tends to come back around this time. It doesn’t really benefit it at all to come back at this point, when a lot of viewers are focused on some other things.

Do we expect a new season of the show that is all that different from what we’ve seen in the past? Hardly, There is a reason why Last Week Tonight has won all of the Emmys that it has, and we tend to think that they will actively work to keep everything the same. This is going to be a key year for the show as they tackle election season, plus a number of other global topics. We’ve said this before, but personally, we tend to think that some of the international subjects are the ones that we enjoy the most. Some of this may just be because we don’t have many other chances to see venues for them. It does help this show to stand out.

