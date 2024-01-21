Saturday Night Live: Renee Rapp & ‘Snow Angel,’ ‘Not My Fault’

Tonight on Saturday Night Live Renee Rapp served as the musical guest — so what did she bring to her two performances?

We will say that Rapp is a unique musical guest in that the majority of her headlines as of late have actually been because of a movie in Mean Girls — albeit a musical still. She certainly does her fair share of her own music, as well, and that brings us to “Snow Angel.” This is the title track from her album that dropped last year, and it serves as a great venue to show off her voice — we appreciate how she started things off here with no real musical accompaniment, which is often a huge risk to take.

We also do think that the spotlight effect on the performance was pretty darn cool — it made what is actually a pretty small stage feel quite cavernous. Also, she hit some huge notes!

As for the second song of the night, Rapp went more uptempo with a track titled “Not My Fault” that allowed her more of a chance to work the stage. Also, she got a special visit from Megan Thee Stallion in here! We know that she was a feature in the actual song, but we did wonder whether or not she’d be available for the show itself. Well, we got that answer, and this gave this final song of the night that extra pop of attention.

Beyond her performances tonight, we’ll also give Rapp credit for making a cameo during one of the sketches in the first half of the show about the lip-reading. We always love that and given her history, it makes sense for her to do that.

