Is Yellowstone airing tonight on CBS? The season 3 schedule

Is Yellowstone airing tonight on CBS? Given the network’s recent pattern of airing the Kevin Costner series, it is fair to expect it.

As for whether or not you are actually going to get it, that’s a different story … and we have more today when it comes to the schedule within.

So where should we start things off here? We suppose that the best thing that we can do here is go ahead and share the bad news: There is no installment airing on CBS tonight. Why? The reason for that is pretty simple: Playoff football. This is one of the biggest ratings draws of the year for them, and they are always going to prioritize this.

As for what this means when it comes to the rest of the Yellowstone season 3 schedule, it’s quite simple: You will have a chance to see the next two episodes air tomorrow night (January 22).

Season 3 episode 4, “Going Back to Cali” – John and the boys deal with some hostile trespassers from out of state. Beth shares a personal secret with Rip. Also, Rainwater reaches out to a powerful woman to help secure the future of Broken Rock, on YELLOWSTONE, Monday, Jan. 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET /PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 3 episode 5, “Cowboys and Dreamers” – The reason for Beth and Jamie’s toxic relationship is revealed. Kayce bends the rules to help a family in need. Also, Rip and the boys get into a confrontation with two men from John’s past, on YELLOWSTONE, Monday, Jan. 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET /PT) on the CBS Television Network.

After all of this…

The plan is for the remainder of season 3 to arrive next weekend, and that could be the end for CBS broadcasting the Paramount Network show for now. The plan is for season 5 to return to the air with new episodes later this year, but it’s also going to be the final stretch. There’s been a lot said and speculated about what could be coming, but we have to wait for confirmation before we speculate too much.

What do you most want to see on Yellowstone season 3 as we move forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for all sorts of other updates.

