The Bachelor premiere spoilers: What’s in Lea’s letter?

As we prepare to see The Bachelor premiere on ABC Monday night, why not dive more into the mystery of Lea’s letter?

If you think all the way back to when we first met her during the After the Final Rose special during Charity Lawson’s season, you may remember that she received a special letter. However, she was told by Jesse Palmer that she could not open it until night one!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new promo that revisits this issue, and it seems to leave Lea with some major questions as to how she could handle it. We should note that some of our earlier theories were that it would give her an instant rose for a certain number of episodes, or that it would guarantee her some sort of date during the season. These could be great things, but it’s also tricky. She won’t want to stand out amidst the other women in fear of being thought of as a frontrunner; historically, that has not ended well for a number of people. Another concern is that you may want reassurances from Joey Graziadei, as opposed to production, that you have a chance of making it to the end.

No matter the twist, Lea is going to be left to think about a lot. We’re hoping that this does benefit her in some ways, and we say that mostly because we are currently rooting for her!

Is it true that we haven’t had enough time with her to make a full assumption of her, one way or another? Sure, but you could also make that argument for a lot of people on this show, week in and week out. We don’t tend to think that anything is altogether different here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

