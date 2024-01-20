The Bachelor spoilers: See Joey Graziadei with the full cast!

For those of you who are unaware for whatever reason, Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor is set to air on Monday night. Are you ready to see it? Let’s just put things this way: We totally know that we are! Through the upcoming episodes we’re going to see a great deal of drama and romance — but hopefully a little bit of lighthearted humor at the same exact time. This show doesn’t have to be super-serious every second of the day.

Without even knowing too much about the season, there is one thing that we can tell you about how it stands out from the pack: there are a whopping 32 women taking part in the show this time around! We’ve already know that the cast here includes a pair of sisters taking part, but we don’t think that’s a gimmick that is going to last that long. While the show may be ridiculous and over-the-top for viewers, it is serious business for the lead. You’re trying to find a fiancee! You don’t want things to be incredibly awkward.

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram right now, you can see an extended look at what lies ahead here that features Joey alongside a number of the women who are taking part in the night one photo shoot. This is really the first time that we’ve seen Joey with the entire cast and while it may not be altogether revealing, it still serves as a great reminder of how weird shooting these photos may be. You all have to just stand there in your fancy outfits, and everyone may be pretty darn exhausted at this point.

Of course, if you want to be a part of this journey, you have to brace yourselves for this sort of stuff. It is, after all, a big part of this world.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bachelor now, including other details about the premiere

What do you think we’re going to see throughout Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a ton of other updates here coming up soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







