Reacher season 3 filming: More talk from Alan Ritchson

Sure, we’re still reeling from the Reacher season 2 finale, but there’s no time for Alan Ritchson and the crew to bask in their glory!

For those of you who have not already heard, production on season 3 for the show actually kicked off back prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike. It then paused for several months before kicking off again more recently, and it’s fair to say a lot has changed! The show films in Toronto, after all, meaning that everyone is having to contend with a lot more in the way of cold weather. It’s pretty darn fair to say that this is impacting some of the action sequences, no?

While Ritchson, of course, can’t give too much away about what everyone is working on behind the scenes, he did share an update recently on Instagram that was funny and insightful at the same time. Here’s just a taste.

You’re playing Reacher. You started filming the season in the summer, but a strike pushed you into the bitter cold of an uninhabitable Toronto winter. As a result, the driving scenes aren’t so drivey anymore.

The windshield has been removed so the camera doesn’t see itself. It’ll be put back in in post. Everyone has on eye protection but you. Zirks are being shot at you from all sides. They’re basically paintballs filled with black powder, zirconium and bird seed. They can start a fire and they definitely create a debris field. Your eye twitches at the thought one clipping your dusty retina…

Sound fun? Well, it’s certainly a tough environment, but it makes for a good story to tell. We imagine that the next several weeks are going to be full of more vague updates, and the dream scenario is that we see something more concrete insofar as a premiere date goes later this year. There’s no word on which book will 100% be the basis for what’s next, but we do think the show will stick to the formula already established.

What are you most excited to check out when it comes to Reacher season 3, no matter when it airs?

