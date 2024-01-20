Game of Thrones EP talk potential Jon Snow spin-off show

We’ve said this before, but the Game of Thrones Jon Snow spin-off show may be the most popular hypothetical series of all time. It has only been vaguely mentioned as being in development at HBO, and there is no guarantee it will ever see the light of day. It is based on an idea brought by Kit Harington and yet, very little has been said in terms of some of the other people involved.

Now that we’ve laid this out there, it feels right to broach another subject: Is there a chance that original showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss could return to be involved with it? Given that this is a sequel to their show rather than a prequel, it opens some discussions. Yet, at the same time we know that Game of Thrones received pretty negative reviews for its final season, leading to a lot of viewers not having the best opinion of the EPs. They have also distanced themselves heavily from the franchise, even turning down credit on House of the Dragon, where they could have made money for very little actual involvement.

Here’s the surprising thing: Benioff and Weiss don’t fully say no to being involved in a Snow series, should it ever come to pass. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Weiss (who is working with Benioff on 3 Body Problem) had the following to say when asked if years down the road, he’d be intrigued by coming back into this world:

“It would be so great; nothing would make us happier than to work with our people from that show … But there are a lot of other ways to make that happen that are fresh and exciting for everyone involved. Also, unless [Kit Harington] has been doing a lot of working out, that’s a really heavy cloak for a guy in his 40s to carry around — it’s like 60 pounds.”

Personally, we think the two are done with this universe. Also, we tend to think that if the Snow series gets off the ground, we will know within a year or two. If the idea just isn’t working, at some point people will need to move on.

