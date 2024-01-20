True Detective: Night Country season 2: A return of darkness, light?

Think about the concept of light and darkness within the world of True Detective. On paper, it seems like such a central concept. Yet, the reality here is so much deeper. The characters in this universe inhabit a space where it seems like darkness constantly prevails. You have to work harder to be the light and yet, it is still there. You can find it.

If you look at the end of season 1, one of Rust Cohle’s final lines is rather poignant: “Once it was only dark but if you ask me, the light’s winning.” What does that mean within the greater context of the new season? Well, we don’t think it is a coincidence that so much of the Jodie Foster series Night Country takes place under the constant darkness of Ennis, Alaska. Meanwhile, we also do not think that the central murders at the heart of the show are horrific and macabre, much in the same way that the original murder was back in season 1. It is already clear that the same spiral symbol is still present here.

Now, here is where things get a little more complicated and interesting moving into Night Country. Can darkness disguise itself as light? The members of the Tsalal Research Station clearly were trying to present themselves as being out to help the future of humanity and yet, the tongue of Annie K. was at the scene. Something was clearly off with Clark in particular in the premiere. Was one or many of them working on some sort of terrible experiment, one that involved the murder of innocent women. Was there fundamentally an attempt to stop them or, at the very least, an attempt to try and shine a light on the true nature of this place to the world?

This is where we would now look more towards Danvers and Navarro, two characters who, much like Martin Hart and Rust Cohle, inhabit their fair share of personal darkness. They are not friends, and nor do they follow every rule in the book. Yet, they may be the purveyors of light to this community. They just have to find a way to look for it, and that’s the central question we will wonder through the rest of the series. How will they do that? Can they do that?

