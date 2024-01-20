The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: HBO talks long wait

As many of you may know at this point, The Last of Us season 2 has yet to start production over at HBO, though it will be soon! The real hope here is that the Pedro Pascal – Bella Ramsey show will launch at some point in 2025, and we tend to think that the spring is the best-case scenario.

Why then? It is rather simple. For starters, this is a show that will take several months to film. After that, there are a lot of effects and things to piece together once production is done. Our sentiment for now is that season 3 of The White Lotus will air first, and then the video-game adaptation is going to come after the fact.

While it may be easy to say that this long wait is going to hurt the show by some measure, HBO boss Casey Bloys does not appear to be altogether worried. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the exec had the following to say about the show’s success:

“One thing I’m not worried about with The Last of Us is keeping the conversation going … That show has a huge fan base and ended with 30 million viewers an episode.”

Just from seeing that quote alone, one thing feels abundantly clear — we are going to be getting a lot more of this show so long as Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have ideas. Want to get more clarification as to why we’re going to be seeing the second game in the series spread out into more than one season? You have it now.

In season 2, go ahead and prepare for a lot of violence, chaos, despair, and a whole lot more. There is absolutely an abundance of story to look forward to see here. We do think that the show is going to be worth the wait.

When do you think we will see The Last of Us season 2 on HBO?

