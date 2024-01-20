Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 8: The face-off

As we prepare to see Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 8 on Starz in just a handful of days, things are going to be heated. As a matter of fact, they could be that way between mother and son!

Based on the promo that aired following this past episode for what lies ahead, it appears as though the situation is going to get even more dicey for Kanan and his mother Raq, especially when you think about Ronnie’s influence over the former. He’s been going down a bad path, isolating more and more of the people who were once close to him. We don’t see a lot of evidence that this is going to be changing in this episode, even if Raq comes face to face with the two of them. The promo for what lies ahead suggests that there are a ton of tense moments, and could some push these characters over the edge entirely?

The thing about Raq is that she does have a certain amount of love for her son, even if we know that she is often rather terrible when it comes to showing it. With that in mind, we do tend to think that a good part of this upcoming story is going to be all about trying to see if she can find a solution to this problem. She may not have wanted to be back in the game, but she very-much is at this point. This is a sacrifice that she is making for the sake of her self-proclaimed greater good, and we tend to think that it is every bit as much about answers as it is anything that actually has to do with money.

There are only three episodes to go — be prepared for a lot of drama, despair, and calamity before we get around to the end.

