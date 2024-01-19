Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3: Is Ronnie Breeze?

Now that we are a significant chunk of the way into Power Book III: Raising Kanan season, it feels like proper time to talk about Breeze. We know that this is an incredibly influential person in Kanan’s life thanks to the original show, and everything eventually trickles its way down here until we get to both Ghost and Tommy. (We don’t anticipate seeing either one of them in this show anytime soon.)

We know that for weeks now, there have been theories aplenty out there suggesting that Breeze is actually Ronnie, the brother of the late Unique who actually killed him earlier this season. Killing those you love has also been a longstanding part of this show, and it goes back to before Tariq even killed his father.

So is Ronnie Breeze? There is certainly some evidence out there and at this point, we do tend to think that Sascha Penn and the writers want us to be thinking about this sort of thing. However, thinking about something does not make it so, and we still have a hard time believing that we’ve met this infamous character yet.

Instead, we are moving forward under the assumption that whenever we do see Breeze for the first time, it’s going to come about in the most epic way possible. Also, we wouldn’t be surprised if a particularly big name (at least for franchise standards) ends up being cast in the part.

We will say, though, that in general, there have been theories from the very beginning about whether or not certain people are Breeze. We’ve certainly heard it with Unique; heck, back when Omar Epps was first cast, there were questions as to whether or not he was going to be playing the character. All of this is fun to think about.

For us, a reveal of Breeze would be an outstanding cliffhanger for the end of this season. We’ll just have to see if we are lucky enough to get just that. We at least know that a season 4 is going to be coming to Starz down the road!

