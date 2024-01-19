Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 8: Lou in trouble?

As we prepare to see Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 8 on Starz next week, what more can we say about it?

First things first, let’s go ahead and note that the title for this finale is “Reckonings,” which serves as a pretty good clue already of what we are going to get here. A lot of this show has in some way been about these characters having to come face to face with their past, and it does appear as though this is going to continue. Raq realizes that she needs to be in the game again now and yet, she doesn’t want to do it the same way that she has in the past.

What makes this so difficult and personal? That’s rather simple: The fact that her own son may be very much involved in all of it.

Below, the full Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 8 synopsis offers up more on what lies ahead:

As a despondent Lou becomes a liability for the family, Raq and Marvin work to get the new heroin operation up and running amidst new competition from Kanan and Ronnie.

One other important thing to remember here

We don’t think we need to beat around the bush here when we note that there are only three more episodes to go this season. Sure, we know that there is another season of the series coming to Starz, but who knows what is going to happen along the way? This is a show that has a lot of story still to tell to us to where Kanan Star is within the original show.

Also, there is one other thing that you have to remember here — a lot of these characters are not alive or even spoken about over the course of the flagship Power. That means there is a lot of stuff still up in the air.

