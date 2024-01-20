Reacher season 3 spoilers: Alan Ritchson sets the stage

We are just one day removed now from watching the Reacher season 2 finale, but we’re still able to say that we’re stoked for season 3. This is a chance for another chapter, one that is stuffed full of a lot of action and hopefully new facets of the title character.

After all, one of the things we find the most appealing about a show like this is the chance to constantly learn something more about the title character. In season 1, we had a chance to see him more as a lone wolf. Meanwhile, the season was about seeing him evolve and work with a team — while also diving back into a particular point in his past.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Reacher coverage!

Of course, neither star Alan Ritchson nor anyone else is willing to say all that much about season 3, which is currently in production. However, he was more than happy to pose some questions in a chat with Variety:

“By the time people get to the end [of the season], they’re going to be saying, ‘Seasons 1 and 2 are so good, but where can he go from here?’ I want to see more of the 110th … How are we gonna get them in? We’ll have all the same problems all over again for season 3, I’m sure.”

We do think there’s at least a chance that Neagley comes back to some extent for season 3. As for everyone else? Well, let’s just say that it’s tricky. Both Nixon and O’Donnell are still around and by virtue of that, the door is always open. However, we don’t tend to think that there’s a chance that they will be every-season stars. Remember that the show does tend to stay quite similar to the Lee Child books, and we know that these characters are not exactly around for the vast majority of time.

Related – Is there a chance that we are going to see a Reacher season 4 at some point down the road?

What are you most hoping to see moving into Reacher season 3?

How do you think that this particular season will be structured? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — that’s a great way to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







