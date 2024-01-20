Death and Other Details season 1: What’s wrong with Leila?

As we prepare for the arrival of Death and Other Details season 1 episode 3 in a handful of days, why not talk more about Leila? On the surface, it feels like she may be one of the more important characters we have a chance to meet this season. Of course, the irony in saying that is not really knowing why that is the case.

For the time being, here is some of what we can say. Anna’s wife is pretty perceive of the world around her, as evidenced by the fact that she was able to detect Keith a.k.a. Danny following the two of them around. She is clearly intelligent, but she also appears to be suffering from an unknown ailment that is difficult to diagnose or understand.

So what is going on with her, and is it somewhat related to what is happening with the case of Keith’s death — or even what happened to Imogene’s mother early on? All of this seems to be tied to a traumatic event and in order to understand her present, it is equally key to understand her past.

Because of her mysterious nature, it is hard to really clear her name in regards to a suspect. We also wonder if she may eventually try to frame either Katherine or Lawrence for what happened to Keith, a way to further get them out of the picture and allow Anna to take over the family empire without as much hesitation. She’s a curious character and certainly one to watch … but when will we actually get answers? For now, a certain amount of patience will be key.

Also, it is pretty darn important to pay attention. As Rufus famously says, details matter — and we’d pay attention to every one of Leila’s conversations from here on out.

