Chicago PD season 11 episode 2 spoilers: Ruzek’s struggle

For those who are not currently aware Chicago PD season 11 episode 2 is going to be a huge one for Adam Ruzek, and for many reasons. He hasn’t been able to get back to work, even though he is trying everything within his power to make that happen. It’s a long and difficult road! It doesn’t matter that he wants to come back and wear the badge again, but the man nearly died! That’s not something you recover from immediately — even six months later.

Moving into episode 2, you will see Ruzek try to find his way back, but there’s also some conflict that comes into play here — and all around a poker game, of all places. To get a few more details about that now, take a look at what showrunner Gwen Sigan had to say to TV Insider:

“We tried to keep it pretty realistic. In Chicago, they have this retread process, which is basically if you get shot, if you get injured, it takes a while to get back on the job. You have to pass all the physical tests, you have to pass all of the written tests. You have to get tested again on protocol and how the job goes.

“This is a man that I think needs the job. I think the job actually makes him a better person. It puts a lot of his energy and the adrenaline he needs into something healthy for him, like something a little motivating for him … So to see him without it and spinning out and not knowing where he stands, not knowing if he’s going to be back, not understanding what his life is going to look like, he’s definitely in a shaky place, and we get to see Burgess be there with him through it and try to support him through it and see him go through that journey in Episode 2.”

There may be some people out there who wanted a little bit more Ruzek in episode 1 but for us personally, we like that the show is finding a way to slow-play some of this stuff. Doesn’t it give them an opportunity to really give him more meaty stuff moving forward? We almost wouldn’t mind if every major character got a dedicated episode of sorts in the early going, especially when you consider that this is a short season in the first place. They all still need their moments in the sun.

