The Flight Attendant season 3 not happening, per Kaley Cuoco

After months of speculation, it looks like the plane has officially landed when it comes to The Flight Attendant over at Max.

In a statement today per TVLine, star and executive producer Kaley Cuoco confirmed that the show is, in fact, done — not only that, but there was never meant to be a second season in the first place:

“What started out as an attention-grabbing book cover quickly evolved into an extraordinary flight of a lifetime … I always envisioned TFA as a limited series and thanks to an incredible creative team, we were able to deliver two thrilling seasons. Personally, playing Cassie has been a dream come true and I am so grateful for everyone who played a part in bringing this extremely original series to life.”

Meanwhile, co-showrunner Steve Yockey added the following:

“The Flight Attendant was a true passion project and the reception from viewers and critics alike was pretty stunning. Our unorthodox spectacle of a show really found people. As we all move on to new projects, those two seasons of television and the incredible team of professionals behind them will always stay at the top of my list.”

Is this news shocking?

Not entirely, mostly because Cuoco first said after season 2 that she had a hard time envisioning that more would be made. We know that season 2 in particular was an exhausting experience with her playing so many versions of Cassie, and there also wasn’t a ton of story that still needed to be told. Could they have come up with something more? Possibly, but we understand the need for everyone to move on.

The important thing to note here is that this isn’t a cancellation per se. The Flight Attendant was actually pretty successful when it was on the air, and we certainly think that there could have been more. We anticipate this statement mostly just being a way for everyone to move forward without having to answer a thousand questions about the future anymore.

What do you think about The Flight Attendant ending over at Max?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming in the near future.

