Our Flag Means Death season 3 campaigns hit NYC, Los Angeles

As some of you may know, we are still reeling from the loss of Our Flag Means Death, a beloved pirate comedy that aired over on Max. The first two seasons were funny, delightful, immersive, and of course romantic. There was really nothing like them across all of TV! Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi were awards-worthy and yet, the aforementioned streaming service sent the entire cast and crew off the plank.

What makes all of this sting even more, at least from our end, is that the plan (at least per creator David Jenkins) was for season 3 to be the end of the Blackbeard – Stede Bonnet journey. To be so close, and yet so far, leaves a bitter taste in our mouth. Why can’t we get the conclusion of this story?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH coverage!

If you head over to this link, you can see that the passionate Our Flag Means Death fan base is at least doing their part to get a season 3. There are digital billboards in Times Square, and there are even plans for an airplane banner to fly over HBO’s corporate headquarters in Los Angeles. Plus, an ad truck to roll around the city, as well! The #RenewAsACrew movement is working to have their voices heard and to demand something more.

Can all of this work?

Obviously, there are no guarantees and the television business can be quite competitive and heartbreaking. We are also well-aware of the fact that Our Flag Means Death is not a cheap show to make given the location work and staging the pirate ships.

However, we’ve certainly seen fan campaigns save shows multiple times — it worked for Timeless, Lucifer, Manifest, and leading into the fifth season of Magnum PI at NBC. Beyond all of these campaigns, the biggest piece of advice we’d offer is to get more viewers hooked on the show itself. While we know that the idea of supporting HBO / Max may not sound that appetizing, in a business world, the more viewers who watch the show, the more likely it is that a corporation will perhaps reconsider their decision.

Related – Read more of what Jenkins had to say about the initial cancellation of Our Flag Means Death

Are you still hoping that Our Flag Means Death season 3 sets sail, whether it be at Max or somewhere else?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







